Family Suicide Attempt At Krishnagiri Dam Leaves Two Dead

Tirupati: A suspected mass suicide attempt by a family from Kuppam occurred at the Krishnagiri Reservoir Project (KRP) dam in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Police suspect that domestic strife may have driven four members of the same family to attempt to end their lives.

According to police, two individuals died in the incident. The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Lakshmana Murthy and his 70-year-old mother-in-law, Saradamma. The two surviving members, Murthy's 40-year-old wife, Jyothi, and their 20-year-old daughter, Keerthika, were rescued and hospitalised.

Police said the family, residents of Jayaprakash Road in Kuppam, entered the waters of the KRP dam together in an apparent suicide attempt. Fishermen at the site managed to pull Jyothi and Keerthika from the water, but Lakshmana Murthy and Saradamma drowned before they could be saved. Their bodies were later retrieved.

The survivors, Jyothi and Keerthika, were subsequently rushed to the Krishnagiri Government Hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigations point to ongoing family disputes and financial difficulties as the likely reason behind the extreme step. Local police have registered a case and are continuing their inquiry.