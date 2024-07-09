Family of three killed in road accident in Eluru

Eluru: A tragic accident on Monday claimed the lives of three members of a family from East Godavari district. Bomma Kamaladevi, 52, her daughter Rachabathuni Bhagya Sri, 28, and her grandson Rachabathuni Naga Nithin Kumar, 3, all residents of Rajavolu village, died when their car collided with a parked lorry near Lakshmi Nagar in Eluru district's Dwaraka Tirumala mandal.

According to Dwaraka Tirumala police, the family was returning home from Hyderabad when their car hit the stationary lorry in the early hours of Monday. The impact resulted in the deaths of the three family members at the scene. The driver, Devi Vamsi Krishna (from Vadavali village, Kovvuru mandal), and another grandson, Rachabathuni Naga Shanmukha (age 5), were injured in the accident. They were transported to a nearby ASRAM hospital for treatment, with reports indicating the driver's condition is critical.

Police investigations are ongoing. The family's patriarch, Bomma Narayana Rao, had reportedly disembarked from the vehicle in Vijayawada for business reasons and was not present during the accident. He has filed a complaint with Dwaraka Tirumala police, alleging the parked lorry lacked proper signage, contributing to the collision.