Family of Three Dies by Suicide Under Goods Train in Kadapa

Kadapa: In a tragic incident late Sunday night, a family of three died by suicide after stepping in front of a speeding goods train near Kadapa Railway Station around 11 p.m.

The impact was so severe that the bodies were scattered across the tracks. Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to RIMS Hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased have been identified as a 35-year-old man, his 30-year-old wife, and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. The reasons behind the extreme step are yet to be ascertained.



