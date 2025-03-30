Family of five kidnapped in Tirupati

Anantapur: A five-member family abduction caused panic in Tirupati on Saturday. Sources said a group of unidentified assailants kidnapped Rajesh's family members near the Jeevakona area on Friday evening.

The assailants terrorised Rajesh's family members and demanded Rs.1 crore. Rajesh said that his family went to their relatives in Chittoor; the assailants were taking them away, but Rajesh forcibly jumped out of the car near Chandragiri.

After the locals who saw him lying with serious injuries called 100 and also the police, after receiving the information, reached the spot and started an investigation. Rajesh said that his family members were kidnapped and that he had escaped. The victim told the police that he was feeling lethargic and could not speak. The injured Rajesh was shifted to Tirupati Ruia Hospital in a 108 vehicle by Chandragiri police.

Rajesh expressed his concern that his mother, wife, and children should be rescued from kidnappers. Alipiri police launched a hunt to nab kidnappers and alerted nearby police stations.