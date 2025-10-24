Family Learns Of Man’s Death In Kurnool Bus Crash From Minister’s List

KAKINADA: The family of Kovvuri Srinivasa Reddy, 40, at Ravulapalem in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district found out that he had died in the Kurnool bus accident after his name was read out by minister V. Anitha among the list of victims.

Family sources said that after the accident, someone had called them to ask about Srinivasa Reddy, a crane operator working in Hyderabad. Assuming that he was in Hyderabad, and safe, they replied that all was well with him.

The family then resumed watching coverage of the accident on TV, when the minister read out his name.

Srinivas Reddy is survived by his wife Lakshmi Jyothi, son Venkata Reddy, a Class VIII student, and daughter Divya, in Class III. His father Venkata Reddy and his father-in-law stay with the family at Adilakshminagar in Ravulapalem.

Mallidi Subba Reddy, Srinivasa Reddy's relative, told Deccan Chronicle that he had come to Ravulapalem on October 20 for Diwali and returned to Hyderabad.

Srinvasa Reddy was travelling with his colleague, Pankaj. "I called up Pankaj. He was in the last row and is safe. Srinivasa Reddy was in the front berth," Subba Reddy said. He said that Srinivasa Reddy’s father Venkata Reddy and his son, also called Venkata Reddy, had gone to Kurnool to identify the body.



Ravulapalem circle inspector M. Sekhar Babu confirmed the death of Srinivasa Reddy and said that he had informed the bereaved family members.



