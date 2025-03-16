Fake websites cheat devotees planning Srisailam visit

Kurnool: Fake websites are on the prowl extracting exorbitant amounts from devotees planning visits to the Srisailam temple, by promising online “booking” of their accommodation.



The fraud comes to light when such devotees arrive at the temple and realize that their bookings are invalid.

On Saturday, several affected devotees reported their ordeal to the temple authorities. It is learnt that most such fraud is being committed in the name of Mallikarjuna Sadan, a lodging facility belonging to the Srisailam Temple.

Satyanarayana from Hyderabad booked a room through a private website claiming to be Mallikarjuna Sadan, paying Rs 3,500 in advance. Upon reaching Srisailam on Saturday, he approached the counter staff, only to be told that he had been cheated.

Similarly, Ashish from Mumbai, who had booked accommodation online for his family, faced difficulties upon arrival as temple authorities confirmed that the website was fake.

Devotees have been complaining for a long time about fraudulent websites “booking” accommodation in Srisailam guest houses. Many people looking for accommodation search online and rely on platforms like Oyo, Goibibo and MakeMyTrip for bookings, discounts, and customer feedback.

Fraudsters have created fake websites in the name of other temple accommodations too, deceiving unsuspecting devotees. However, despite complaints, the authorities failed to take effective action.

Srisailam, being a major Shaivite pilgrimage centre, attracts lakhs of devotees who come there and offer prayers to Swamy and Ammavaru. While there have been past instances of fraud related to fake tickets and darshan mismanagement, cheating of devotees in the name of accommodation has now become rampant.

Temple executive officer Srinivasa Rao said that they have been “creating awareness through the temple's official website, but fake sites operating from Delhi, Kolkata, and Dubai continue to deceive devotees.”

“We had filed two cybercrime cases and are now filing another based on recent complaints from defrauded devotees,” he said.

He also clarified that these fake websites direct devotees to make payments through PhonePe, whereas the temple’s official website does not have such a facility.

For the past two years, the Srisailam Devasthanam has been providing online bookings for darshan, accommodation and other services through its official website. However, during weekends and holidays, when rooms and tickets are unavailable, fraudsters exploit the situation by setting up fake websites with names resembling Srisailam or Srisailam Devasthanam.

Since they use the names of official temple accommodation complexes, devotees mistake them for the temple’s website and fall prey to scams.

"Phone numbers listed on these fake websites also mislead devotees. Many call the Srisailam temple’s helpline, complaining about being cheated, but the authorities should take stringent action. If it is a cybercrime, investigation must be done, the sites disabled and culprits arrested," said R Madhusudhan Rao, a devotee from Vijayawada.