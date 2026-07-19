Fake Police Constable Held at Tirupati Homestay

Tirupati: A man posing as a police constable was taken into custody by the Alipiri police after creating a disturbance at a homestay near Alipiri in Tirupati on Saturday.

According to reports, the accused arrived at Viha Homestay in Alipiri with a woman and allegedly introduced himself as a police constable. He demanded a room, claiming that he needed to freshen up.

After checking into the room, the man reportedly remained inside for a long time without coming out. When the homestay manager knocked on the door several times and received no response, he alerted the police.

Police rushed to the spot and found that the man was impersonating a police constable. He was taken into custody for further investigation.