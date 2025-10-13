Fake Liquor Scam Was Under Jogi Ramesh's Supervision: Janardhan Rao

TIRUPATI: The investigation into the fake liquor case in Mulakalacheruvu of Annamayya district took a dramatic turn on Monday after a video allegedly featuring the main accused, Addepalli Janardhan Rao, surfaced online, triggering a political storm.

In the undated viral video, Janardhan Rao made serious allegations against former minister and YSRC leader Jogi Ramesh, claiming that fake liquor production had been organised during the previous YSRC regime under Ramesh’s supervision. Rao alleged that in April this year, Ramesh instructed him to resume the illegal production to tarnish the image of the present government.

He further claimed that the unit was first planned in Ibrahimpatnam, but later shifted to Thamballapalle constituency on Ramesh’s directions. Rao said the necessary equipment and premises were arranged under other names, and that he was later sent abroad once preparations were complete. He alleged that subsequent Excise raids on the units were triggered by a leak from Ramesh’s associates, intended to defame the TDP government.

Rao also claimed that his brother Addepalli Jagan Mohan Rao was wrongly implicated and that suspended TDP leader D. Jayachandra Reddy, recently named among the accused, had no link to the racket.

Reacting to the allegations, Jogi Ramesh dismissed them as politically motivated. “Attempts are being made to falsely implicate me. Our party exposed liquor scams earlier, and now diversion tactics are being used to mislead the public,” he said. Ramesh also urged the government to ensure strict quality checks in liquor outlets to prevent the sale of spurious liquor.

Meanwhile, Excise officials arrested another accused, Chaitanya Babu, an employee of Andhra Wines in Peddathippa Samudram mandal, in connection with the case. He was produced before the Thamballapalle court.

Officials said a total of 22 people have been named as accused so far, of whom 14 have been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.