Fake Liquor Racket Hurts TD Image; Party Suspends Two Leaders

Tirupati: The exposure of a fake liquor manufacturing racket in Mulakalacheruvu in Annamayya district has caused a stir within the ruling Telugu Desam, prompting the suspension of two party leaders on Monday.

The two were Thamballapalle constituency in-charge D. Jayachandra Reddy and local party leader Katta Surendra Naidu.

Preliminary reports suggested the involvement of TD leaders in the illicit distillery operation. The party highcommand treated the issue seriously, and sent some senior leaders to Thamballapalle to conduct a detailed internal inquiry. Several local leaders were also called to the party office in Mangalagiri for a review.

The racket came to light after excise officials discovered links between the illegally functioning distillery and political leaders. Cases have been registered against main accused Janardhan Rao, as also against Jayachandra Reddy’s personal assistant AP Rajesh and liquor trader Katta Surendra Naidu, among others.

Sources said Janardhan Rao, a Vijayawada native, is suspected of having close business connections with senior leader Jayachandra and his relatives. “He controls liquor outlets in Mulakalacheruvu, Piler, Thamballapalle and Kurabalakota mandals and is believed to have business links abroad,” an official said.

Investigators traced a bar owned by Jayachandra Reddy near Vijayawada, but he could not be questioned yet as he had left for South Africa four days ago.

During raids in Mulakalacheruvu, officials seized a diary that contains detailed records of distillery operations, including supply schedules, payment entries and coded references to belt shops and financiers.

“The diary runs into several pages, listing belt shop operators and traders who allegedly purchased the illicit liquor. Some entries related to UPI transactions. Quantities supplied and initials or nicknames of dealers are also mentioned,” an investigator said.

Preliminary analysis suggests the racket extended beyond Annamayya district, covering supply routes across Vijayawada, Guntur and areas bordering Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Some local traders have gone into hiding after their names appeared in the diary, while others are being questioned.

The records reportedly include payments made to certain persons of eminence, for their support and safe movement of consignments.

The racket was operated from a rented building near the Mumbai–Chennai NH in Mulakalacheruvu. It produced illicit liquor and supplied it to various outlets. Excise officials noted a drop in sales of popular ‘Rs 99’ liquor bottles from government depots since June. This encouraged them to monitor and eventually intercept spurious liquor transported in milk cans.

Kadapa excise deputy commissioner Jaya Raju, overseeing the investigation, confirmed that ten persons have been arrested. Officials also seized liquor-making equipment and sealed Andhra Wines, a shop near the Andhra Pradesh–Karnataka border reportedly owned by Surendra Naidu.