Fake IPS officer at Pawan Kalyan’s Parvathipuram tour arrested

Vizianagaram: A man posing as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was arrested during Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s recent visit to Parvatipuram in the Manyam district. The impersonator, identified as Surya Prakash, is a resident of Vizianagaram district.

According to reports, Surya Prakash had informed his villagers that he was selected as an IPS officer and claimed his presence at the event was part of his training. Previously, he had worked as a licensed repairer in the legal metrology department. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.



