 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Fake IPS officer at Pawan Kalyan’s Parvathipuram tour arrested

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
28 Dec 2024 12:48 PM IST
Fake IPS officer at Pawan Kalyan’s Parvathipuram tour arrested
x
The impersonator, identified as Surya Prakash, is a resident of Vizianagaram district.

Vizianagaram: A man posing as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was arrested during Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s recent visit to Parvatipuram in the Manyam district. The impersonator, identified as Surya Prakash, is a resident of Vizianagaram district.

According to reports, Surya Prakash had informed his villagers that he was selected as an IPS officer and claimed his presence at the event was part of his training. Previously, he had worked as a licensed repairer in the legal metrology department. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Fake Police Officer Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick