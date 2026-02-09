Fake DSP Arrested For Job Fraud In Visakhapatnam

The accused has been identified as Lochan Kumar (26), a resident of Visakhapatnam city.

According to the IV Town Police Inspector, the accused cheated a woman by promising her a Sub-Inspector post and collected ₹10.6 lakh from her. Based on her complaint lodged at the IV Town Police Station, police arrested the accused and took him into custody.

City police said cases of cheating, extortion and job fraud have been registered against Kumar at the Airport, MVP, Malkapuram and IV Town police stations in Visakhapatnam.

Police further said the accused had published false publicity in newspapers, claiming success in Group-I examinations. In total, five cases have been registered against him in the city.