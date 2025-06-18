Fake Bomb Threat at Sriharikota: Tamil Nadu Man Detained After Overnight Search Operation

Nellore: A hoax call claiming a bomb threat and terrorist movement at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR), Sriharikota, triggered a tense all-night operation by police, CISF and Coast Guard personnel late on Sunday night.

The alert led to a thorough search of the entire spaceport and its surroundings until early Monday morning — only to be traced back to a mentally unstable man in Tamil Nadu.

The Sullurpeta police tracked the call to Salem and detained 43-year-old Balakrishnan Vijaybabu, who had made the fake call. A commerce graduate and a former Chartered Accountancy student, Vijaybabu reportedly dropped out of the course and has been under treatment for psychological issues since 2017.

He has been unemployed for about seven years. Previously, he worked in 4-5 jobs and quit.

“He has a history of making such hoax calls,” said Sullurpeta circle inspector M. Murali Krishna. “When we questioned him, he gave incoherent responses. He claims to be a scientist and often talks about scientists.”

Vijaybabu was brought to Sullurpeta for further interrogation. Authorities are now examining his medical history and motives behind the call, which caused a major security scare at India’s premier space launch facility.

Police confirmed that though it turned out to be a false alarm, all security agencies followed standard operating procedures, ensuring the premises were completely safe before standing down.

Investigations are ongoing and police are expected to consult medical experts to decide on further legal action.