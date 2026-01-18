Faith, Healing and Tradition Converge at 400-Year-Old Temple

Nellore: Nestled in the Dargamitta–Ram Nagar area of Nellore city, the ancient Vaidya Veera Raghava Swamy Temple stands as a powerful symbol of faith and healing, drawing devotees from near and far for centuries.

A major spiritual highlight of the temple is the legendary Vemalasetti Bavi (sacred well), the water from which is believed to possess divine healing powers.

In a unique tradition, devotees offer jaggery into the well seeking good health, while others place salt and pepper on the pedestal as part of their vows—rituals passed down through generations.

With a rich history spanning nearly 400 years, the temple witnesses heavy footfall every Saturday and on Amavasya (new moon) days, especially on the auspicious Thai Amavasya, when devotees arrive in large numbers. Many return to the temple repeatedly to fulfill their vows. They are convinced that their prayers for health and wellbeing are answered.

A sanctuary of health and a beacon of devotion—the Vaidya Veera Raghava Swamy temple and the sacred Vemalasetti Bavi continue to inspire faith among millions of Hindus.

On Amavasya this Sunday, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy visited the temple. She participated in special prayers, received theertha and prasadam, and was blessed by the priests.

Earlier, Janasena senior leader Noone Mallikarjuna Yadav visited the temple, offering prayers. Present at the temple were Nellore Rural constituency in-charge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, Nellore mayor Roop Yadav, former Mayor Nandimandalam Bhanushree, TDP leader Vamsi Krishna Reddy, corporator Srinivas Yadav, among others.