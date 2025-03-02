Fact Check: Meenakshi Chaudhary as brand ambassador for women's empowerment in AP?

Claim:

Social media posts and news are being circulated claiming that actress Meenakshi Chowdhury has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Andhra Pradesh Women Empowerment.

Fact:

This claim is false. The Andhra Pradesh government has officially denied the appointment of Meenakshi Chowdhury as the brand ambassador for its Women Empowerment initiatives. The government has clarified that no such decision has been made, and the posts circulating on social media are entirely fabricated.





The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a stern warning against the spread of such misinformation. Authorities have stated that legal action will be taken against individuals or groups deliberately posting false information in the name of the government and spreading fake propaganda.

Conclusion:

The claim that Meenakshi Chowdhury has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Andhra Pradesh Women Empowerment is false. The public is advised to rely only on official government announcements and avoid sharing unverified information. Misleading posts not only create confusion but also undermine genuine efforts toward women’s empowerment.