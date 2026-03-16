Facelift for Nellore Railway Station Gets Delayed

Nellore: The much-touted modernisation of Nellore Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has slowed to a crawl, leaving thousands of passengers in misery.

Sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 102 crore, the project was aimed at transforming the busy station into a modern transport hub equipped with improved infrastructure and passenger amenities. However, nearly 18 months after the works began, progress has been slow. Several construction activities remain incomplete and large portions of the station are in a disrupted condition.

The Railway had announced in October 2024 that around 57 per cent of the works were completed and that the remaining construction would be over in six months. But commuters say the pace of work remained sluggish, with little visible progress in recent months.

Passengers using the station say they are having a miserable time, coping with the disruptions. With sections of the premises dug up and materials lying around, travellers are often forced to move through unfinished areas while boarding or alighting from trains.

The situation becomes particularly tiresome during late-night hours when passengers wait for long-distance trains. Mosquitoes swarm the waiting areas, making it difficult for travellers to sit or even stand peacefully while waiting for their trains. If fans do not function well, it’s hell there.

The redevelopment project dates back to 2019, when the central government sanctioned funds for comprehensive improvements, including new station buildings on the eastern and western sides along with several other passenger facilities. The works were entrusted to a Hyderabad-based firm in 2022.

Although the construction initially progressed at a brisk pace, the works halted around April 2025 following disputes between the main contractor and subcontractors, leaving several structures unfinished and the overall project in limbo.

Senior BJP leader M. Venkaiah Naidu reviewed the works at the station on January 18 this year. He expressed concern over the delay after officials informed him that the contractor was going slow.

Venkaiah Naidu, who was instrumental in securing approval for modernisation of the station, brought the issue to the notice of the divisional railway manager and pleaded that steps be taken to speed up the project.

Railway officials later stated that the dispute between the contractor and subcontractor had been resolved and that the remaining finishing works were targeted for completion by July.

Prominent local resident Dodla Bharat Reddy has highlighted the difficulties being faced by passengers due to the stalled works. He noted that while the Centre had sanctioned substantial funds for the modernisation, the benefits were yet to reach the public because of the delays.

Pointing out that the district is represented by three MPs, he said coordinated intervention by public representatives could help ensure that the project is completed without further delay.

Conceived as a project that would provide modern, world-class facilities to travellers, the redevelopment of Nellore railway station was expected to significantly improve passenger experience. Until the works are completed, however, thousands of commuters continue to navigate a station that remains caught between promise and reality.