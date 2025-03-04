Eye care critical for students during exams: Experts

Visakhapatnam: As final exams approach eye care professionals are alerting students to the dangers of eye strain and tired eyes during long periods of studying. But in between the stress and the late study sessions, eye care is often ignored, according to eye care professionals.

As final exams approach, eye care professionals are warning students about the risks of eye strain and fatigue caused by prolonged study sessions. However, amid the stress and late-night revision, eye health is often overlooked, experts say.

Consultant ophthalmologist at L.V. Prasad Eye Institute, Dr Himabindu Alluri, emphasised that eye care is normally forgotten during examination preparation but plays a key role in passing examinations.

"With increased digital learning and extended study hours, many students experience symptoms such as dry eyes, headaches, blurred vision, and migraines. These issues can significantly affect their ability to concentrate and heighten stress levels for both students and parents," she said.

To maintain good eye health while studying, Dr Alluri suggested some practical measures. She advised students to undergo a comprehensive eye check-up before beginning intensive study schedules to identify any potential issues.

During study sessions, she recommended following the "20-20-20 rule"—looking at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes—and blinking frequently to prevent dryness and fatigue. Maintaining proper posture, ensuring an adequate reading distance and limiting screen time for entertainment are also essential, she explained.

Dr Alluri warned against sitting directly in front of air conditioners or fans, as this can lead to eye dryness. She stressed the importance of engaging in at least an hour of physical activity daily, maintaining a regular sleep routine, and staying hydrated—especially in summer—to reduce fatigue and promote overall eye health during this peak study season.

Ratna Prabha, principal of a private school in Pendurthi, echoed these concerns, stating that students experience significant stress, not just due to exams but also because of excessive screen time. "Many students spend hours on their phones, and with digital learning, a lot of reading happens on tablets and mobile devices," she noted. The school has introduced evening study hours, with two-hour sessions that include a five-minute break every 30 minutes, to help students manage their workload without overstraining their eyes.