Extremism: AP Urges Centre to Allot 800 Special Police Officers to State

Vijayawada: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has appealed to the Centre to allot 800 special police officers to root out the leftwing extremism and also reimburse a sum of `25.69 crore honorarium the state paid to the present squads.

The home minister attended the review meeting chaired by the Union home minister Amit Shah with chief ministers from leftwing extremism affected states in New Delhi on Monday.

Later, she told the media that she urged Shah to allot more police officers for the state to deal with the LWE extremism in a more effective manner. “Five CRPF teams were moved out of AP for other errands in the past. I urged the home minister to move them back to AP.”

Anitha informed Shah that out of 346 mobile towers sanctioned for AP by the Centre as part of the Mobile Tower Project phase-II, works were taken up for 211 towers in an expeditious manner. She sought his help to speed up installation of the remaining towers.

As for a proposal submitted to the Centre for construction of 1,455.23km of roads and bridges in the leftwing extremism affected areas, she said, “We are expecting orders from the Centre to take up the road-laying works.”

The issue of giving clearance for setting up a greyhounds training centre on 526 acres of land at Relli village of Kothavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram district was also discussed at the meeting.

Anitha said the state government is setting up an anti-narcotics task force to check smuggling and abuse of narcotic drugs. She requested Shah to provide assistance with regard to capacity building and for formation of a joint task force with other states.