Extension for AP’s Layout Regularisation Hangs in Balance

Tirupati: As the final deadline for the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) ended on Thursday, uncertainty and confusion continued to prevail among layout developers and individual plot owners. Despite repeated awareness campaigns by officials, many owners have yet to apply, and the possibility of another extension remains unclear.

The scheme, introduced through G.O. Ms. No. 134 on July 26, allows the regularisation of unapproved layouts and plots registered with sale deeds or title deeds before June 30, 2025. Applicants were given 90 days from the date of notification to submit their forms. While the government extended several concessions and rebates to encourage participation, officials say the response has been lower than expected.

Across the state, over 14,000 unauthorised layouts covering nearly 78,000 acres have been identified, many of which lie outside the formal planning framework. Within the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) limits, around 915 unauthorised layouts have been traced, including 630 in rural areas and 285 in urban areas. These layouts include thousands of unapproved plots, many of which remain unregularised as the deadline ends.

TUDA Secretary Dr. N.V. Srikanth Babu said the scheme is part of the government’s effort to bring unapproved layouts into the planning framework and provide legal recognition to plot owners. “During the 2020 LRS drive, TUDA received 4,254 applications, of which 2,466 were approved. Under the amended LRS-2025, about 2,300 applications have been submitted so far,” he said. The scheme also offers incentives. Layouts without open spaces are subject to a penalisation fee of 14% of the land’s market value, but applicants can avail a 50% rebate. Additionally, those who pay the full amount within the stipulated time can receive a 5% or 10% discount.

TUDA officials, under the supervision of Chief Planning Officer Devi Kumari, are addressing queries and assisting applicants in completing forms. “Those who wish to regularise their plots can still submit applications online today. While the government has not announced any extension, owners are urged to act immediately to avoid missing the final opportunity”, Dr. Srikanth Babu added. Sources said low awareness, particularly in rural areas, and hesitation among some plot owners have contributed to the slower response. As the LRS deadline ends on Thursday, TUDA staff are assisting applicants and monitoring the process to ensure eligible plots can be regularised.