Extended Holidays Propel Rush at Srisailam Temple, Scenic Spots

Kurnool: Srisailam is witnessing a heavy rush of visitors during the extended holidays from Wednesday. They are enjoying an enriching experience of temple rituals, scenic ropeway rides.

Visitors have increased following reports of water being released from the Srisailam Dam. Devotees first seek blessings while witnessing the sacred rituals at the renowned Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple. They then flock to nearby attractions, such as the Srisailam Dam, the ropeway and boating facilities.

For the past week, Srisailam reservoir has been releasing nearly 5 lakh cusecs of water through 10 gates. People are arriving from far and wide to enjoy the spectacular sight of the water flow.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism department operated ropeway and boating services are a major draw for visitors. The ropeway, designed to transport tourists from the hilltop down to Pathalaganga, is a particularly popular attraction. Operated from the ropeway centre located at the Haritha Hotel run by the Tourism department, the facility offers cabins that seat four people. Though the ride itself lasts only about five minutes, the panoramic views it offers of the Krishna River, Nallamala Hills, and the surrounding landscape make it a memorable experience.

There is a surge of tourists and devotees during festivals and holidays, leading to long queues at the ropeway. The ropeway experience encourages people to take the boat ride at Pathalaganga. Many tourists embark on a 16-kilometre journey to the famous Akka Mahadevi Caves. The trip, priced at ₹650 per person, includes an entry fee of ₹150 charged by the Telangana government. The caves are deep within the dense Nallamala forests. They are admired not only for their natural beauty and adventurous setting, but also for their spiritual significance, drawing both tourists and devotees alike.

Further, many temples in the Nallamala region have reopened for visitors, following completion of the 90-day tiger breeding season, which began on July 1.

There is also a shorter 20-minute boating trip available for ₹80 per passenger, offering a captivating view of the Srisailam Dam.