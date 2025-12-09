Extend All Govt Services to People Online from Sankranti: AP CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to extend all online services to people from the Sankranti festival.

Reviewing Real Time Governance System (RTGS), the chief minister underscored that online services will usher in transparency and also elevate people's "satisfaction" on governance.

"Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to extend all services online from next Sankranti. He asked all the departments to take measures towards it," said an official release late on Monday, quoting the CM.

Naidu called on some departments which are still extending their services offline to change their course of services. According to the TDP supremo, all government services are being extended virtually through WhatsApp via Mana Mitra app, "obviating" the need for people to run around offices.

Calling for wide publicity on Mana Mitra, he directed officials to make arrangements to send documents directly to people's residences using courier services after registration work.

Further, he directed officials to diversify drone services and create a master plan for this purpose. Underlining that drone services will rise exponentially in the future, the CM called for creating awareness among farmers on how to deploy drones to lower the use of pesticides in agriculture, among other guidelines.