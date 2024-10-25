Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) Interests in Collaborating with AP Government

Vijayawada: The Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) has expressed its interest in collaborating with the government of Andhra Pradesh on a variety of infrastructure projects. A meeting was held on Thursday at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, where KEXIM representatives engaged with state officials to explore potential partnerships.

S. Suresh Kumar, secretary of the infrastructure and investment department, has briefed the Korean delegation on the ongoing projects in Andhra Pradesh. The primary focus of the discussions was to review the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) activities in the state, alongside opportunities for future collaborations within the maritime sector.

Key topics, including KEXIM’s interest in initiatives such as shipbuilding and repair, port development, green ports, logistics, smart ports and cluster development, were discussed. Both the parties examined the current status and future prospects of Andhra Pradesh’s maritime sector, planning further in-depth studies to enhance cooperation.

The meeting also highlighted strategies for attracting private investment to Andhra Pradesh, with discussions on feasible incentives to facilitate such investments. KEXIM has invited the Andhra Pradesh government to participate in the upcoming EDCF workshop programme, offering insights into Korea’s expertise in these critical sectors.

Present at the meeting were Real Time Governance Society CEO K. Dinesh Kumar, AP Maritime Board CEO Praveen Aditya, Kim Chang-nyun, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, Choi Jeong-Hoon, director general of the EDCF operations department and other representatives from Korea.