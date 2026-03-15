Explosion Sparks Panic in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: A massive explosion late on Sunday night triggered panic in Adarshanagar and Erracheruvu Rajaka Colony in the 89th Ward under the Gopalapatnam police station limits in Visakhapatnam West constituency. No casualties were reported.

According to local residents, gunpowder and other explosive materials were allegedly being manufactured without authorisation in a building on Rajaka Street. The sudden blast was heard across nearby areas, prompting residents to rush out of their homes in fear.

A fire broke out immediately after the explosion, but local youths helped contain the flames, preventing a major mishap.

Gopalapatnam police station circle inspector Sanyasi Naidu and sub-inspector Ramarao, along with their team, rushed to the spot and began inquiries.

Preliminary investigations indicate that explosive materials were being manufactured inside the building. Police are now examining the ownership of the premises, the nature of the materials stored and whether any hazardous substances remain.

Police have set up barricades in the area and tightened security as the investigation continues. A case has been registered and further details are awaited.