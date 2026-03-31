Explain Budget Benefits to Public, Says Minister

VISAKHAPATNAM: District in-charge minister Dola Sreebala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Tuesday directed elected representatives and officials to take key aspects of the Andhra Pradesh Budget to the public.

At a budget outreach programme held at the Collectorate, he asked MLAs and officials to explain government decisions, development allocations and the ‘Super Six’ schemes directly to people during the first week of April.

He said officials should highlight budget allocations and projects under the GVMC and VMRDA for the financial years 2024–25 and 2025–26, and prepare plans for effective utilisation of funds.

The minister said the government is focusing on the development of the Visakha Economic Region and noted that steps have been initiated to attract industries, including projects such as ArcelorMittal, with more investments expected.

District collector M.N. Harendra Prasad said ₹2,992 crore has been allocated for the district in the 2026–27 budget, including ₹1,534 crore for welfare schemes.

MLC Gade Srinivasulu Naidu and MLAs PVGR Naidu, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, P Vishnu Kumar Raju and Vamsi Krishna Srinivas attended the meeting.