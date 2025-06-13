Experts Push For Urgent HPV Vaccination, Awareness At Vizag Conclave

VISAKHAPATNAM: A conclave titled “Conquer HPV and Cancer Conclave 2025” held in Visakhapatnam on Friday highlighted the urgent need to tackle HPV-related diseases, particularly cervical cancer, the second most common cancer among women in India.

As per data from the ICO/IARC Information Centre (2023), India has 1.23 lakh active cervical cancer cases and over 77,000 annual deaths. Nearly 511.4 million women aged 15 years and above are at risk.

Dr Vani Isukapalli, Superintendent of King George Hospital and President of IMA Visakhapatnam, who moderated the session, stated, “One woman dies every eight minutes due to cervical cancer.” She noted HPV’s link to other cancers, including those of the vulva, vagina, anus, penis, and oropharynx, affecting both sexes.

Dr Sunanda Rani Gutta, Director and Chief Consultant Gynaecologist, said HPV infection peaks between the ages of 15 and 25, stressing the importance of early awareness and prevention.

She noted that currently, fewer than 1% of girls are vaccinated and less than 2% of women are ever screened, according to NFHS-5—far below the 2030 elimination target of 90% full vaccination of girls by age 15.

Experts emphasised that since there is no screening programme for men, vaccination is crucial for boys as well.

A key development discussed was the availability of an indigenous HPV vaccine priced at ₹2,000 per dose, half the cost of international versions. Developed in collaboration with the Department of Biotechnology, the vaccine covers HPV types 6, 11, 16, and 18 and is recommended for both males and females aged 9–26 years.