Experts From Pune Based RESQ to Capture Tiger

Vijayawada: As the tiger is going on a killing spree of cattle by moving from one village to another in East Godavari district, the AP forest authorities have roped in experts from the Pune-based NGO called RESQ involving in rescue and rehabilitation of animals, to capture it by tranquilising it.

By Thursday morning, the tiger attacked and killed a cow and three calves and ate one of them at Bhupalapatnam village and G. Yerrampalem village respectively, located in Rajanagaram mandal, and it was believed to be ducked in palm oil plantations.

Experts from RESQ, wildlife experts and a team of veterinary doctors from Visakhapatnam Zoo and others equipped with thermal drones, 4G camera traps and trap cages started to zero in on the elusive tiger based on its latest kills and pugmarks.

The wildlife experts, foresters and veterinarians are in the core team followed by the armed police personnel, looking for the tiger to capture it.

East Godavari district collector Keerthi Chekuri visited the G. Yerrampalem village and took stock of the development. She said the forest, police, revenue and municipal administration officials were working in coordination to capture the tiger. She appealed to the people not to disturb the tiger so that it may move to some other place and cause trouble to capture it. She also asked them to cooperate with the forest personnel by not destroying the tiger’s pugmarks to track it and also to be alert in areas where the tiger was moving for safety.

East Godavari SP D. Narasimha Kishore said, “We have deployed nearly 100 police personnel with some of them armed with weapons to arrange bandobust and to cordon off the area to control the people and help the foresters to make arrangements to capture the tiger.”