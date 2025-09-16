Experts Call For Youth Role In Tackling Pollution, Malnutrition

Nellore: Amid growing concerns over the alarming rise in environmental pollution and its serious impact on human health, experts and scholars convened at Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) for the International Conference on Environmental Pollution, Nutrition, and Public Health (ICENPH-2025) on Tuesday.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Department of Marine Biology, the Department of Microbiology, Yogi Vemana University, and Aiconki Publishco, Hyderabad.

The conference was inaugurated with the traditional lighting of the lamp by vice-chancellor Prof Allam Srinivasa Rao, who served as the chief guest. Registrar Dr. K. Suneetha attended as the distinguished guest, while Prof. Shankar G. Agarwal, Dr. Challa Suresh, and Prof. P. Chandramouli also graced the occasion.

In his address, Prof. Rao stressed that scientific research and international collaboration are vital to tackling the dual challenges of environmental degradation and public health. He expressed hope that the conference would serve as a platform for innovation by enabling students, researchers, and scientists to exchange knowledge and ideas.

Registrar Dr. Suneetha pointed out that both malnutrition and environmental pollution are worsening public health concerns, calling for joint efforts from governments, academic institutions, and private organisations.

Guest speakers, including Prof. Agarwal (National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi), Dr. Suresh (Scientist-G, NIN, Hyderabad), and Prof. Chandramouli (Aiconki Publishco, Hyderabad), emphasised youth involvement in environmental conservation and the adoption of healthier dietary practices.

The conference featured paper presentations by national and international researchers, with discussions on the latest studies in environmental science, marine biology, nutritional science, and public health.

Principal Prof. Ch. Vijaya remarked that such global conferences help students engage with international research and urged that conservation, nutrition, and public health should become everyday values rather than remain purely academic topics.

Delegates unanimously resolved to promote nutrition, safeguard public health, and work towards reducing environmental pollution. The event’s success was attributed to the efforts of Dr M. Hanumareddy, Dr Ch. Venkatrayulu, Prof. L. Veeranjaneyareddy, Prof. K. Mallikarjuna, and other faculty members, committee members, and research scholars of the Department of Marine Biology.