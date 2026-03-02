Expedite Ontimitta Brahmotsavams Arrangements: JEO

Kadapa: TTD joint executive officer V. Veerabrahmam directed officials to expedite arrangements for the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Ontimitta, scheduled to begin with Ankurarpanam on March 26 and Dhwajarohanam on Sri Ramanavami, March 27.

During an inspection of ongoing development works at the temple and Kalyana Vedika on Monday, the JEO stressed the need to make elaborate arrangements for the Sri Sitarama Kalyanam on April 1, anticipating a large influx of devotees.

He instructed officials to ensure adequate supplies of Annaprasadam, drinking water, and buttermilk, and to set up cooling measures, shelters, and medical facilities. Ambulances, ORS packets, and first-aid centres should be kept ready. Coordination with RTC authorities for transport, accommodation, and parking arrangements was also emphasised.