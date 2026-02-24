Excise Wing Crack-down on Belt Shops in SPSR Nellore District

Nellore: The mushrooming of unauthorised liquor outlets — popularly known as “belt shops” — has prompted a strong response from the excise department in SPSR Nellore district.

Between October 1, 2025 and February 16 this year, officials raided several illegal retail networks operating in villages and semi-urban pockets.

As many as 1,244 cases were booked against belt shop operators and an equal number of persons were arrested. Officials seized 2,606.85 litres of IMFL being sold illegally and impounded 18 vehicles used for transportation.

Officials say belt shops not only cause revenue leakage to the government but also contribute to public nuisance, as also issues of overcharging and unregulated consumption.

Station house officers have been conducting regular raids and route surveillance. Special teams were deployed to carry out decoy operations to detect MRP violations, leading to the arrest of two persons for selling liquor above the Maximum Retail Price.

The enforcement drive also targeted public drinking. As many as 618 cases were registered against individuals consuming liquor in open areas and nominal penalties were imposed on 620 persons.

Simultaneously, the department intensified action against illicitly distilled liquor. Twelve ID liquor cases were booked, 14 persons arrested, and 85 litres of ID liquor destroyed along with 640 litres of fermented jaggery used in its manufacture.

Two vehicles were seized. Deputy excise commissioner M Sankaraiah said repeat offenders are under constant surveillance and the department has requested the district collector to explore alternative livelihood options for those repeatedly involved in illicit brewing.

The ID liquor menace is more prevalent in Kavali and Bogole mandals, particularly in Chenchulakshmipuram, Kapprallatippa and Biradavolu in Podalakur mandal.

Under the NDPS Act, the department registered 19 cases, seized 224kg of ganja and arrested 46 persons, besides confiscating one vehicle.

However, according to officials, manpower shortage is hampering field operations. With no recruitments since 2014, many excise stations are functioning far below the sanctioned strength.

Each excise station at the panchayat level requires 10 to 12 constables, three head constables, two SIs and one CI. Urban local bodies require at least three SIs. However, several stations are operating with two or three constables, say officials.

“If some of them go on leave, the situation becomes extremely difficult. How can we conduct routine route watch and vehicular checks with such limited staff,” a senior official asked.