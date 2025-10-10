Excise Minister Warns Media Of Legal Action Against Propaganda On Spurious Liquor

VIJAYAWADA: Excise minister Kollu Ravindra has on Thursday accused YSRC president and former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of using his media houses to run a malicious and misleading campaign against the NDA coalition government in the spurious liquor case. Addressing a press conference in the Secretariat, the minister warned that legal proceedings will be initiated under BNS Section 353 against those spreading false news or misleading propaganda regarding fake liquor. Likewise, cases under BNS Section 356 will be booked against those publishing or broadcasting reports intended to damage the state government’s reputation. Ravindra said an inquiry will be ordered to establish facts. Similar investigations will cover cases of spurious liquor recorded during the 2019–2024 period. All those responsible will face strict legal action. The minister came down heavily on the opposition, accusing it of politicising the issue of spurious liquor. He alleged that certain sections of YSR Congress are deliberately spreading false information to create fear among people. He disclosed that even deaths due to other causes are being wrongly linked to fake liquor. Ravindra underlined that the government is taking stringent steps to curb the manufacture and supply of spurious liquor across the state. He reiterated that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has issued clear instructions to prevent the sale and circulation of illegal liquor. The government will implement his directions without any compromise. The Excise minister said ever since the coalition government has assumed office, enforcement has been tightened and the functioning of inter-state border check-posts has been significantly strengthened. He said five regional laboratories have been established in the state to ensure quality checks and stop distribution of adulterated liquor. He accused the previous government of being negligent in tackling fake liquor cases. He maintained that the present administration has introduced new liquor brands to make quality beverages available at affordable prices. Referring to the Mulakalacheruvu spurious liquor case in Annamayya district, Ravindra said the enforcement wing has seized 30 cans of fake liquor, several cartons, counterfeit labels and sealing machines. He revealed that those involved in the case are Kodali Srinivas of Tenali and Jayachandra Reddy and Janardhan of Ibrahimpatnam. Janardhan’s brother Addepalli Jagan Mohan Rao has already been taken into custody.

The minister mentioned that ANR Bar in Ibrahimpatnam has links to the case. He pointed out that the Excise sub-inspector who failed to act promptly in the case has been suspended. TDP has already taken disciplinary action against party leader Jayachandra Reddy, he pointed out. Ravindra asserted that the enforcement wing of the Excise department is working effectively to eliminate the menace of illicit and adulterated liquor. He underscored that under the Navodayam initiative, 21 districts have already been declared illicit distilled liquor free.