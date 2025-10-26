Excess Water Released As Tirumala Reservoirs Hit Full Capacity

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Sunday released excess water from the Papavinasanam and Gogarbham reservoirs after both dams reached full capacity following continuous rainfall over the past few days.

The Papavinasanam Dam now stands at its full reservoir level (FRL) of 697.14 metres, with a current storage of over 4,900 lakh gallons. The Gogarbham Dam is nearly full at 2,893.80 feet against an FRL of 2,894 feet, holding nearly 2,800 lakh gallons of water.

TTD chairman B.R. Naidu visited the Papavinasanam Dam and performed special pujas before offering Ganga Harathi as part of the water release ceremony. Speaking to reporters, he said the five reservoirs in Tirumala were now filled up to about 95 per cent of their total capacity, marking a significant improvement in storage levels and ensuring adequate reserves for the coming months.

Naidu said that Tirumala requires about 50 lakh gallons of water every day to meet the needs of pilgrims and residents. “Of this, 25 lakh gallons are drawn from the Kalyani Dam near Tirupati and another 25 lakh gallons from the reservoirs on the hills. The current reserves are sufficient to meet the water requirements for up to 250 days,” he said.

He commended the TTD engineering department for their continuous monitoring of the dams and efficient management of water resources. TTD chief engineer Satya Narayana, Tirumala Temple deputy executive officer M. Lokanatham, vigilance and security officer A. Surendra, executive engineers Subrahmanyam, Srinivasa Rao, and Sudhakar, and other officials were present.