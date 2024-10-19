 Top
Ex-YSRC Party Doctor Blames AP Government for Diarrhea Deaths

Andhra Pradesh
19 Oct 2024 5:31 PM GMT
Former minister Sidiri Appalaraju has accused the government of negligence following the tragic deaths of 11 individuals. The former minister, who is also the president of the YSRC Party’s doctors’ section, expressed his outrage during a media briefing after meeting with victims and their families. (Twitter)

Visakhapatnam: Former minister Sidiri Appalaraju has accused the government of negligence following the tragic deaths of 11 individuals. The former minister, who is also the president of the YSRC Party’s doctors’ section, expressed his outrage during a media briefing after meeting with victims and their families.

He emphasised the urgent need for improved medical care for diarrhoea sufferers, demanding that the government provide better treatment facilities. “The victims are being treated on benches in makeshift medical camps set up in government schools. It is unacceptable that they are not provided with even basic beds,” he stated.

Appalaraju criticised the government’s response to what he described as a public health emergency, noting that nearly 500 villagers are suffering from diarrhoea while essential services remain grossly inadequate. “The attitude of the government towards these victims is terrible,” he remarked, highlighting the insufficient and poorly equipped facilities at the medical camp.

He urged Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to prioritise public welfare over personal interests, suggesting that he distance himself from “liquor and sand mafia” influences. Furthermore, he questioned why prominent leaders like Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh have failed to visit the affected areas.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
