Ex-VCs Star At Commencement Of ANU’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Vijayawada:Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) started celebrating its Golden Jubilee year on Thursday amid grandeur with former vice chancellors of the university attending the event, paying tributes to the progress made by the institution over the past five decades.

The ceremony witnessed unveiling of the Golden Anniversary Logo, symbolising ANU’s distinguished journey in academics and research.



The former VCs, as special invitees, reminisced and lauded the university's rise as a front-runner in research and infrastructure development. They shared experiences in advancing ANU’s ambit and the importance of continued government support for its growth.



Former vice chancellor Professor D. Ramakotaiah spoke about the challenges faced by various VCs in ensuring the university’s growth. Ex ANU VC Professor C.V. Raghavulu spoke about safeguarding the university’s assets, highlighting efforts to protect its land with proper documentation and constructing a boundary wall around the campus. He recalled the Go Green Movement that saw 180 acres of area planted with saplings, supported by a ₹30 lakh government grant.



Another former vice chancellor Professor L. Venugopal Reddy spoke about initiation of semester examinations replacing the annual exams. He pointed to the establishment of Distance Learning Centre, which contributed significantly to the university’s finances. Another ex VC Professor V. Bala Mohandas referred to ANU ranking among the best universities in India. He cautioned against political interference in university affairs and praised the quality and corruption-free construction of campus buildings.



Former ANU vice chancellor Professor Y.R. Haragopal Reddy asked the state government to address the issue of vacant teaching posts in universities through measures like Mega DSC for university appointments.

Looking ahead, former VC Professor A. Rajendra Prasad proposed that Nobel laureates be invited to inspire students as part of the Golden Jubilee events. He underscored the university’s advancements in sports, including international-standard facilities like the synthetic track and visits by sports legends, such as P.T. Usha, Karanam Malleswari, and Gopichand to motivate students.