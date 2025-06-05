Ex-TUDA Chief Chevireddy, Officials Get Notices in Corruption Probe

Tirupati: Vigilance and enforcement officials have issued notices to former Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and several other officials in connection with the ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities in the organisation.



As part of the probe, vigilance officials have gathered key documents and records from the TUDA office. On Tuesday, a questionnaire comprising 37 queries was sent to Chevireddy, seeking detailed responses on various financial decisions taken during his tenure. Sources said the action follows a government-ordered inquiry launched in January this year after allegations of corruption amounting to several crores of rupees surfaced, reportedly linked to activities that took place between 2019 and 2024.As part of the probe, vigilance officials have gathered key documents and records from the TUDA office. On Tuesday, a questionnaire comprising 37 queries was sent to Chevireddy, seeking detailed responses on various financial decisions taken during his tenure.

In a related development, 15 mandal parishad development officers (MPDOs) who had served in the Chandragiri constituency during the same period were also served notices on Monday. All recipients have been directed to submit their explanations by June 9.

The investigation is reportedly examining several issues, including the alleged diversion of 90 per cent of TUDA funds to the Chandragiri constituency, misuse of funds for the modernization of the Tummalagunta tank, and the installation of benches bearing personal names using public money.

Other areas under scrutiny include expenses on air travel, purchase of vehicles, unauthorised allocation of works to MPDOs, alleged deposit of public funds into individual accounts, and awarding of key contracts to CMR, a company reportedly linked to Chevireddy’s family.



