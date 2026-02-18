Ex-TTD Chairman Raises Doubts Over Current Ghee Supplier to Tirumala Devasthanam

Tirupati:YSRC senior leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Wednesday questioned the current Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board for awarding the ghee supply contract to Maharashtra-based Indapur Dairy.

Addressing a press conference in Tirupati, Karunakar Reddy, who is the former chairman of TTD board, said as per TTD Board Resolution No. 484 of October 2025, the tender floated for supply of 20 lakh kg of cow ghee had received a bid only from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). He said KMF subsequently conveyed its willingness to supply only 10 lakh kg. The TTD Board then stated that the remaining 10 lakh kg would be allotted to Indapur Dairy by treating it as the L-2 bidder.

“How a firm that has not participated in the tender could be considered as L-2 needs to be explained,” Karunakar Reddy stated. He maintained that the sequence of events raises questions on the consistency of the procurement process and the manner in which the Maharashtra-based dairy secured the contract.

Alleging a pattern, the former TTD chairman said Indapur Dairy has participated and won the ghee tender of the board only under the present Telugu Desam-led administration.

Further, Karunakar Reddy criticised the decision of the current board to relax the distance criterion for procurement from national dairies from 1,500 km to 800 km. The change, the former TTD chairman alleged, has been made on the recommendation of external dairy experts, who have been named as accused by the CBI-led Special Investigation Team in the laddu ghee adulteration case.