Former top Maoist leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao, who surrendered a few days ago, has released a video message urging Maoist cadres to lay down their arms and return to the mainstream. In the video, Venugopal highlights what he describes as the “changing national landscape” and the need for Maoists to reconsider their path in light of the country’s progress.





He expressed deep concern over the continued loss of lives in encounters and said that the ideology that once motivated armed struggle no longer aligns with India’s present-day realities. Venugopal also referenced the recent death of Maoist central committee member Hidma, calling it a major setback for the outlawed group and a moment for introspection among its cadres.





Appealing for peace, Venugopal urged active Maoists to surrender, reintegrate into society, and make use of government rehabilitation schemes to start new lives.



