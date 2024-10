Vijayawada: Thullur police have taken former YSRC MP Nandigam Suresh for two-day custody as part of investigation into a murder case on Saturday.

The police will interrogate him at the Thullur police station and will hand over him back to the district jail in Guntur on Monday.

The ex-MP is accused in the murder case of a woman identified as Mariyamma and is serving judicial custody in Guntur district jail.