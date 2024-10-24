Ex-MP Bharat Expresses Dissatisfaction Over New Bridge

KAKINADA: Former Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat Ram, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the maintenance of the flyover bridge over Morampudi near Rajamahendravaram.

On Thursday, he visited the site, visibly angered by the incomplete state of the bridge works. He noted that the bridge was sanctioned by the Union Government during his tenure as an MP. However, after the NDA government took power in the state, the bridge was inaugurated before the completion of the necessary works.

Bharat Ram pointed out several critical issues, including the absence of street lights, road margins, service roads, and other essential infrastructure. He raised concerns about the safety of commuters, questioning who would be held responsible if any untoward incident were to occur, given that the bridge is located on National Highway-16, a major route between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

He also criticised the establishment of a liquor shop on J.N. Road, the main approach to the bridge. Bharat Ram demanded the removal of the shop, warning that if the government fails to take action, he would seek legal recourse. Additionally, he vowed to launch an agitation if the necessary infrastructure facilities on the bridge are not provided.