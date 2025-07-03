Ex-MLA Vallabhaneni Freed On Bail After 137 Days

VIJAYAWADA: Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan was released on bail from jail on Wednesday after spending nearly 137 days in custody.

A court in Nuziveedu granted bail to the former legislator in a case involving fake house pattas, and once his lawyers submitted the bail order to jail authorities, he was released from the sub-jail.

The ex-legislator faces allegations of distributing fake house pattas to voters to influence them in his favour during the 2019 general elections in the Gannavaram Assembly segment. He moved the Nuziveedu court seeking bail, which was granted after a hearing on the petition.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court heard a plea filed by the AP government seeking cancellation of bail granted to Vamsi in a separate illegal mining case. AP’s counsel Siddartha Luthra argued that Vamsi had earned nearly ₹196 crore through illegal mining, supported by evidence in the investigation report. He urged the apex court to cancel the bail earlier granted by the AP High Court.

The Supreme Court directed that the investigation report be submitted and posted the next hearing to July 17.