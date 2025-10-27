Ex-MLA Grandhi Srinivas Backs DSP Jaya Surya

Kakinada: Former Bhimavaram MLA Grandhi Srinivas has extended his support to DSP Jaya Surya and backed the remarks made by Deputy Speaker R. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, who gave a clean chit to the officer.

Speaking to the media in Bhimavaram on Sunday, Srinivas said that before the alliance government came to power, gambling activities had been rampant in Bhimavaram clubs for over 14 months. However, after Jaya Surya took charge as DSP, such activities were curbed with an iron hand over the past two months.

He alleged that a public representative from the alliance government used to collect `10 lakh from each club, and following the crackdown on gambling, this illegal income had been stopped. He further claimed that the same individual collects `4.5–`5 lakh every month from each liquor shop.

Srinivas maintained that Undi MLA Raghu Ramakrishna Raju’s comments in support of DSP Jaya Surya were fully justified. He appreciated Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their efforts to eliminate gambling in Bhimavaram.

“I wish to meet Pawan Kalyan to explain the facts. If he focuses even for a minute on the issue of gambling in Bhimavaram and the actions of DSP Jaya Surya, he will understand the truth,” Srinivas said.

Srinivas also criticised Bhimavaram MLA P. Ramanjaneyulu over issues related to identifying sites for the collectorate buildings. He stated that during his tenure as MLA under the YSRC regime, sites had been identified and public objections invited, yet Ramanjaneyulu raised no objections at that time. “Now, as MLA, he is criticising in a rude manner about the same project,” Srinivas remarked.