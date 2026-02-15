Ex-minister Pulls Up Police for Playing Hide and Seek With Him

Nellore: Former minister and YSRC district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Saturday accused the police of “playing hide and seek” after they postponed his scheduled appearance before the Kovur police station at the last minute.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Sai Ram Nagar of Nellore, Kakani said he had earlier been served notices asking him to appear for questioning at the police station at 11 a.m. on February 14 in connection with a case registered against him.

However, the former minister said, just as he had been preparing to leave for the police station, officers arrived with fresh notices deferring the inquiry to February 19, stating they would instead question him at his residence.

Expressing strong displeasure, Kakani questioned why police had “rushed” to serve notices on February 10 night insisting on his appearance on February 14, only to later say his presence is not required on the day. He termed such police action as “childish”. The ex-minister maintained that cases have been foisted against him as part of a political conspiracy by the ruling coalition to silence dissent.

A large number of YSRC leaders and supporters had earlier gathered at his residence on Saturday after learning that he had been heading to the police station.

Referring to the recent death of a minor girl in Kovur-Gummaladibba, Kakani said the incident has shaken society. He charged that the police machinery in AP is functioning in a one-sided manner and demanded action against those responsible for spreading “false allegations,” including remarks related to Tirumala laddu prasadam.

The former minister asserted that he would continue to question the government over what he termed administrative failures. He said no amount of “illegal cases” filed against him would deter him. He reaffirmed his commitment to fight alongside YSRC chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.