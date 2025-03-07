Ex- Minister Perni Nani gets anticipatory bail in PDS rice scam case

Vijayawada: The High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to former minister and YSRCP leader Perni Nani in the alleged PDS rice scam case. He has been named as sixth accused in the case in which his wife P. Jayasudha is primary accused.

According to sources, Nani built godowns in 2 acres of land at Potlapalem near Machilipatnam and rented it to the AP Civil Supplies Department, during the YSRCP rule.

Government ration supplies used to be stored in it.

During the annual inspection, it was found that over 185 tonnes of PDS rice was missing from the godown. On inquiry, it was found that the rice was being smuggled.

It is also learnt that the godowns constructed by Nani are not matching to the required standards, lacking proper roads and other infrastructure inside the sheds. These facts came to light after the TD government assumed charge.

Following complaints on lack of facilities at the godowns, the civil supplies department decided to vacate the structures and during that time, the records of the stocks were checked. At that time, officials identified that 185 tonne PDS rice was missing.