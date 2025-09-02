Ex-minister Perni Meets YSRC MP Mithun Reddy In Rajahmundry Central Jail

Former minister and YSRC leader Perni Nani met Rajampet MP Mithun Reddy (YSRC), at the Rajahmundry Central Jail on Tuesday. It is learnt that they spoke about various issues. Mithun Reddy was arrested in connection with the multi-crore liquor scam orchestrated during the YSRC regime.

Later, speaking to media, Nani said that the TD government foiled false cases against Mithun Reddy. Mithun Reddy was arrested 40 days ago. Why was he not given to custody at least for one day, he questioned.

Mithun Reddy has been arrested only to weaken his father Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy mentally, he alleged.

Nani said that the arrest would not dispirit Mithun Reddy. He will show his true political strength to the TD government once he is out of the prison, Perni said and warned that the YSRC would revolt against the high-handedness of the TD government.

Meanwhile, the ACB court had deferred hearing on the petitions filed by the accused in the AP liquor scam. Mithun Reddy's petition would also be investigated tomorrow. The ACB court made it clear that it would issue orders regarding the facilities to be provided to Mithun Reddy after hearing to the review petition on Wednesday. Hearing on the default bail petitions of Dhanunjay Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy and Govindappa

has also been scheduled for tomorrow.