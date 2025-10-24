Ex-intelligence Chief Alleges Rs 40,000-cr Scam in APSPDCL

Tirupati:Former Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), A.B. Venkateswara Rao, on Thursday alleged a massive ₹40,000-crore corruption in the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL), claiming that mismanagement and graft during the previous government’s tenure have burdened consumers with inflated electricity bills.

Rao submitted a formal complaint to APSPDCL CMD Sivasankar Lotheti in Tirupati, demanding a probe into alleged irregularities during the tenure of former chairman K. Santosha Rao.

Speaking to the media, he said, “We may escape punishment for our deeds, but we cannot escape the electricity bills. Even our children will have to pay them. Why should the public bear the cost of corruption committed by a few?”

Highlighting procurement irregularities, Rao alleged that items worth ₹1 were being purchased for ₹3, with the excess cost passed on to consumers. He further claimed that corruption, sown under the previous government, has continued unchecked, with officials and private companies colluding to share illicit gains. Despite filing 12 RTI applications seeking details, Rao said, “The information was deliberately withheld. Since 2023, corruption in APSPDCL has become systematic.”

Rao urged a transparent investigation, stating it was the only way to expose the extent of the scam and potentially lower power tariffs. He also announced a roundtable meeting with representatives of all political parties in Tirupati on Friday, where he plans to present complete documentary evidence of the alleged irregularities.

In a separate remark, Rao criticised the state government’s decision to compensate the family of Tirumalasetti Lakshminaidu, killed in the Rallapadu murder case. “Nearly 900 murders take place every year. If compensation is given in one case, will it extend to all victims?” he asked, warning that selective relief could set a dangerous precedent.