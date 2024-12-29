Ex-FM Says AP NDA Alliance Borrowed Rs 1.12 Lakh Crore in Just 6 Months

Vijayawada: Former finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Sunday sought to put before people of AP the alarming borrowing of an unprecedented Rs 1,12,750 crore by the NDA alliance government in just six months.

He highlighted the stark contrast between the current administration and the previous YSRC government, which, he said, maintained fiscal discipline and focused on welfare-oriented governance. He pointed out that during the YSRC’s tenure from 2019 to 2024, the state’s debt grew at an average rate of 15.61 per cent, significantly lower than the 19.54 per cent during the earlier TD regime from 2014 to 2019.

The former finance minister took aim at what he called Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s penchant for grandiose vision documents, such as the recently unveiled Vision 2047. Drawing parallels with earlier promises, like Vision 2020 and Sunrise Andhra Pradesh, he labelled them as Naidu’s empty rhetoric designed to mislead the public.

Buggana argued that AP CM’s so-called visionary leadership has consistently failed to deliver tangible outcomes, and the current administration’s track record so far appears no different.

The former minister called on the public to scrutinise the TD-led coalition’s governance and hold it accountable for its extravagant borrowing and lack of transparency. He warned that the current debt-driven governance threatens the state’s financial stability and burdens future generations.