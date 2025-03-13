Ex-DRDO chief calls on AP CM

Vijayawada:Former DRDO chairman and Aeronautical Society of India president Dr. G. Satish Reddy, who is encouraging enthusiastic entrepreneurs to establish cutting edge industries in Andhra Pradesh, paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Thursday.

During the meeting, Dr. Satish Reddy gave a presentation to the CM on the opportunities available for industrial development in various parts of the state, especially in the defence sector. He said he would provide assistance to 50 aspiring industrialists to set up advanced projects in the state. He sought support from the state government in this regard.



Chandrababu Naidu responded positively. He told Dr. Satish Reddy that he would welcome anyone who came forward to invest in the state. The CM assured he would provide the necessary infrastructure and land allotment, along with quick approvals to the projects.



Vijayawada Lok Sabha member Kesineni Sivanath and Amalapuram MP Ganti Harish were present at the meeting.