Ex-CM Jagan Calls AP’s Fiscal Performance Gloomy

Vijayawada:YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday described AP’s fiscal performance as gloomy.

In his post on X, he referred to the press release of the state government on May 1, suggesting that the net GST collections of ₹3,354 crore for April 2025 are highest since the introduction of GST.



In this regard, the former CM pointed to CAG’s figures for April 2025, demonstrating contraction to the tune of 24.20 per cent compared to the same period last year.



He referred to another press release of the state government stating that AP registered a record high GST revenue even for May 2025, while claiming that the GST revenues for April 2025 had come down because the centre had deducted ₹796 crore towards adjustment of advance apportionment from IGST.



Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear that advance apportionment of IGST is accounted for under Minor Head 110 and is part of SGST under Major Head 0006 of government accounts. He claimed that this is a regular process to arrive at the net GST revenues after taking into account all adjustments.



In this context, the former chief minister criticised the state government for claiming high GST collections in April 2025 and then witnessing a reduction in this amount due to deduction by the centre.



Jagan Mohan Reddy maintained that the figures released by CAG indicate a trend of economic sluggishness during the first month of the current financial year, with tax revenues registering a decline of 12.21 per cent and non-tax revenues witnessing a fall of 22.01 per cent over April 2024.



The former CM observed that if the state’s own revenues are taken into consideration, the fall over the previous year is 12.76 per cent.