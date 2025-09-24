Ex-CI J. Shankar Reddy Sends Legal Notice to CM Chandrababu Over Vivekananda Reddy Murder Remarks

Amaravati: Former minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case has taken a new turn as former Pulivendula CI J. Shankar Reddy has served legal notices directly to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Shankar Reddy claims that Chandrababu made repeated malicious and false statements during the investigation, alleging that he mishandled the case and allowed evidence and bloodstains to be destroyed. The notices, sent through advocate G. Dharneshwar Reddy on September 18, demand a public apology in the Assembly and ₹1.45 crore in compensation for damage to his personal reputation.

Shankar Reddy, who was suspended by the government in 2019 for alleged negligence during the investigation.

Currently, Shankar Reddy serves in the Kurnool range in VR, and his direct legal action against the Chief Minister has sparked widespread discussion.