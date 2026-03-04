Ex-BRS MLA Balka Suman, 3 Others Released From Adilabad Jail

ADILABAD: Former MLA Balka Suman was released from Adilabad district jail on Wednesday morning after a Mancherial district court granted him bail on March 2 in a case related to an alleged attack on minister Gaddam Vivek Venkatswamy’s convoy and obstruction of police duties.

Suman was arrested on February 18 from his residence in Kyathanpalli in connection with the incident that allegedly took place during the elections for the Kyathanpalli municipal chairman and vice-chairman posts on February 17.

Along with Suman, three other BRS leaders — former ZP vice-chairman Mula Rajareddy, Anil and Laxmikanth — were also released from jail.

A large number of party workers and leaders gathered outside the district jail and welcomed Suman after his release. Party cadres garlanded him on the occasion.

Speaking to media persons in Mancherial, Suman alleged that minister Vivek had harassed him and his party leaders by filing false cases and misusing power.