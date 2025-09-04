Ex-BPO Executive Jailed for 3 Years for Stalking Women Colleagues

Visakhapatnam: Chief judicial magistrate, Visakhapatnam M Pradeep Kumar, on Thursday convicted and sentenced 30-year-old Dabberu Sai Kumar, a resident of Butchirajupalem, and former process executive of a BPO, to three years rigorous imprisonment for stalking and sending abusive and sexually explicit messages and mails to the women staff of the BPO firm. The court magistrate also slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict.

Sai Kumar was also sentenced to three years in a similar case, and he was fined Rs 30,000. The court ordered that the sentences of Sai Kumar in the two instances shall run concurrently. According to senior assistant public prosecutor Mylapilli Adinarayana, Sai Kumar created a fake email ID and used the identity to send abusive messages and emails to the staff of the company and women employees. The victims made a complaint with the management of the BPO, and later, Sai Kumar was terminated from the service. On behalf of the BPO, its administrative executive, Meesala Lokesh, complained to the cybercrime police station in Vizag city on April 4, 2024. Based on the charge sheet, the court conducted a prosecution and proved Sai Kumar guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.