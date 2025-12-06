Ex-AU VC Jailed for Contempt of Court

Visakhapatnam: Former Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy has been sentenced to one month’s simple imprisonment and fined `2,000 after the Andhra Pradesh High Court found him guilty of contempt. The order was issued under Section 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, after the Court concluded that he wilfully failed to comply with earlier judicial directions.

The Court observed that Prasada Reddy had not implemented binding orders relating to faculty service matters, despite repeated directions issued in earlier writ petitions and contempt proceedings. The judge held that the non-compliance was deliberate and undermined the authority of the Court.